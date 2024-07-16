US 'main obstacle' to ending Israeli genocidal crimes in Gaza

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Monday night upon arrival in New York to take part in two “important” debates at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The debates, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will discuss multilateralism and Palestine, respectively.

Stressing the importance of multilateralism, the senior Iranian official said, “The US unilateralism not only fails to bring about international peace, stability and security, but the US's excessive demands and dominance-seeking foreign policy have resulted in a deadlock in vital international issues, a clear example of which is the crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza.”

“Currently, the Americans have become a serious obstacle to ending the Zionists’ crimes.”

Describing multilateralism as “a real alternative”, Bagheri Kani said as a member of international mechanisms such as the group of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iran can play an effective role and "will use the capacity of the UN Security Council to highlight the role and importance of multilateralism to solve international issues and problems.”

According to Press TV report, the acting foreign minister also noted that the Islamic Republic will also use the opportunity to defend the rights of the Palestinians and highlight the Israeli crimes.

“At this point, the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to use the capacity of the UN Security Council to defend the rights, stances, … of the Palestinian nation, and to explain the crimes of the Zionist regime.”

Also referring to his expected bilateral meetings with officials from other countries on the sidelines of the two sessions, Bagheri Kani said Iran will use the mechanisms that exist in the international arena, to “create conditions where the Zionist regime and its supporters, especially the US, will actually be forced to stop the crimes and genocide in Gaza.”

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 38,664 Palestinians and injured 89,097 more since the start of the offensive. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

MNA