Democracy ‘undeniable truth’ under Islamic Republic

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday in commemoration of the late Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who lost his life in a chopper crash in May, Bagheri Kani described the deceased diplomat as an asset for the Islamic Revolution.

He said Amir-Abdollahian played a practical role in Iranian diplomacy.

Gaining membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization shows Iran is a decision-maker in the international arena, he argued.

Iran’s good neighborliness policy, synergy with emerging powers, and deterrence were three pillars of the approach adopted by martyr Ebrahim Raeisi and Amira-Abdollahian in foreign policy, the top Iranian diplomat added.

Bagheri Kani also advised regional countries to refrain from divergence as it can create a rift among nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that when the Israeli regime jeopardized regional stability, Iran took concrete steps to indicate irrational measures must be stopped.

