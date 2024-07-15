  1. Politics
Russia welcomes reopening of Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Russian embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran has expressed its satisfaction with the reopening of the Azerbaijan Republic’s embassy in Iran.

“We cordially congratulate our Azerbaijani friends and colleagues on resumption of work of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran! We wish you every success in your work!”, the Russian diplomatic mission wrote on its official X account on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that its embassy in Tehran had resumed its activities in a new location on July 15, following negotiations with Iran.

The statement added that the ambassador and his diplomatic colleagues of the Azerbaijan Republic had returned to Iran.

Azerbaijan’s government decided to shut down its embassy in Tehran after a gunman attacked its diplomatic mission on January 27, 2023.

