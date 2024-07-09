Azerbaijani President makes call to Iran president-elect

According to a statement of the press service of Azerbaijani President's Administration, as cited by local Azeri media, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the recent presidential elections in Iran, and wished him success in his activities.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to Aliyev for his attention and congratulations, as well as for the letter sent by the President of Azerbaijan on his victory earlier last weekend. The President of Iran said that he would spare no effort to develop relations between the two countries in all spheres in the future.

During the conversation, the sides expressed confidence that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations based on common religious and cultural roots, friendship, and brotherhood would continue to expand, and cooperation between the two countries across various areas would develop.

The presidents stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached between the two countries.

During the telephone conversation, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran discussed issues of mutual concern, Trend News reported.

Aliyev invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The President of Iran accepted the invitation with pleasure, expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, and in turn, invited the President of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President of Azerbaijan accepted the invitation with pleasure.

