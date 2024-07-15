Brazil pres. condemns Israeli attack on Gaza safe zone

The Israeli regime continues to sabotage the peace process and the cease-fire in the Middle East, said Lula on his X account, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The most recent bombing carried out in the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of innocent people, is unacceptable. Now with more than 90 fatalities and almost 300 wounded in tents that housed children, the elderly and women.”

Lula said “it is appalling that they continue to collectively punish the Palestinian people. There have already been tens of thousands of deaths in consecutive attacks since last year, many of them in designated humanitarian zones that should be protected.”

“We, the political leaders of the democratic world, cannot remain silent in the face of this endless massacre.

The cease-fire and peace in the region need to be priorities on the international agenda. All our efforts must be focused on securing the release of the Israeli captives and ending the attacks on the Gaza Strip, he added.

At least 38,584 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 last year, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health, a direct result of military operations carried out by the Israeli military with the backing of the Western world.

But the actual death toll could surpass local authorities' estimates, with the British medical journal The Lancet recently publishing a study assessing that the real figure could be up to 186,000 when accounting for indirect deaths and missing people.

President Lula has been a vocal critic of the relentless attacks by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

SD/PR