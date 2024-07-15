Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip cause civilian casualties

According to WAFA, an Israeli drone attacked civilians in the town of Zawaida in central Gaza, while aircraft targeted private houses near the Nuseirat refugee camp and destroyed a home in the Khan Yunis area.

The Mashrua area near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza also came under fire.

Since October 2023, as many as 38,584 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks, and another 88,881 have suffered injuries.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR