Brazilians hold pro-Palestine rally in Sao Paolo

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Thousands of Palestinian people in Sao Paolo on Monday show their anger toward the Israeli regime over its genocidal war against the people of Gaza.

More than one thousand Brazilian people with the support of 100 Brazilian pro-Palestinian organizations took to Paolista Street of the city and called for global action to stop the Israeli crimes war on Gaza.

The speakers of the event called on the Brazilian government to cut off its ties with the Israeli regime, and boycott it from all the political parties of this South American country.

The protesters burnt the Israeli regime's flag. 

After about 9 months since the Israeli regime's war on the Gaza Strip from October 7, 2023, the regime achieved none of its goals but killing more and more people; the regime is just sinking into its internal and external crises day by day.

Nearly 38,000 people have been killed and over 87,000 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza almost 9 months ago on April 7.

