Pezeshkian thanks Yemenis for supporting Palestinians

In the phone call on Sunday, Yemen's Mahdi al-Mashat congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran on his victory in the recent presidential election runoff in Iran and expressed hope for the strengthening of relations between Sana'a and Tehran in various fields.

Also, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen appreciated the stances of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the people of Iran in supporting and helping the oppressed people of Palestine.

Iranian president-elect Pezeshkian, for his part, thanked al-Mashat for this phone call and his congratulations. Pezeshkian praised the courageous decision of the Yemeni government and people to help the Palestinian people.

He emphasized that the people of Iran and freedom-seeking nations appreciate the Yemenis' support for Palestinians in the current difficult situation.

"We have witnessed that some Muslim countries have acted based on their so-called interests and have just issued statements. "Naturally, freedom-seeking nations will judge the rulers who have not taken action to stop the Zionist regime's crime against the Palestinian nation," the Iranian president-elect said.

Pezeshkian further stated that the root cause of the unpleasant events in the region is the presence of the Zionist regime and the destructive policies of the West, adding that, "The shared bonds between Yemen and Iran are deep-rooted. We hope that more relations between the two countries will be established at this stage."

MNA/6167074