IRGC commanders meet President-elect Pezeshkian

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Leader’s Representative in IRGC Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Haji Saedghi, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Alirali Hajizadeh, IRGC Navy Force Commander Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, Head of Basij (volunteer forces) Organization Gholamreza Soleimani. IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Gha’ani, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters Brigadier General Abdolreza Abed, etc. met and held talks with the Iranian President-elect to discuss the current issues ongoing in the country.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

