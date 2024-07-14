Mainstream media react to Pezeshkian "message to new world"

In an article titled "My Message to the New World" published by the Tehran Times Daily on Friday, Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined his perspective and approach to relations with countries in the region, Africa, and Europe, as well as China, Russia, and the United States.

The world's mainstream media has reflected the President's stand on foreign policy and reacted to his views based on their own policies.

Reacting to the message of Iran's president-elect, Associated Press in an article on Saturday, quoting from Pezeshkian's message wrote that Iran’s newly elected president said his government will create “balance in relations with all countries” in line with national interests and the prerequisites for peace but stressed to the United States that his country “will not respond to pressure.”

Pezeshkian, in the letter Friday, hailed his country’s relations with Russia and China which “consistently stood by us during challenging times.” He said Moscow was “a valued strategic ally” and his government would expand bilateral cooperation. He also expressed willingness to “support initiatives aimed at” achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine in the ongoing war that entered its third year.

The president also said he looked forward to furthering cooperation with Beijing and applauded it for brokering a deal to normalize relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia after seven years of diplomatic tensions.

Pezeshkian said he looks forward to engaging in constructive dialogue with European countries “based on principles of mutual respect” despite a relationship that has known “its ups and downs.”

Addressing the note of the president-elect of Iran, Reuters wrote that Masoud Pezeshkian reminded the US that his country will not respond to pressure. The president-elect also highlighted his country's friendship with China and Russia.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon, has pledged to promote a pragmatic foreign policy, ease tensions over now-stalled negotiations with major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, and improve prospects for social liberalization and political pluralism, Reuters reported.

"CNN" TV channel in response to the note of the president-elect of Iran in the Tehran Times, reported on Saturday that Pezeshkian is ready to set relations with Europe on the right path.

President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said he looks forward to improving ties with Europe, despite accusing the continent of backtracking on commitments to alleviate the impact of US sanctions, CNN reported.

Pezeshkian went on to state that there were numerous areas of cooperation to explore once “European powers come to terms with this reality and set aside self-arrogated moral supremacy coupled with manufactured crises that have plagued our relations for so long.

The reformist has favored dialogue with Iran’s foes, particularly over its nuclear program, and sees that as a means to address the country’s domestic issues, CNN added.

Agence France-Presse( AFP) in response to Iran's President-elect wrote in its headline that Iran's president-elect is ready for 'constructive dialogue' with Europe.

Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said he looks forward to improved relations with European nations, even though he accused them of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of US sanctions, AFP reported.

Pezeshkian said that after the US pullout from the 2015 deal, European nations committed to trying to salvage it and mitigate the impact of US sanctions.

He said the two sides could explore "numerous areas of cooperation" if the Europeans "set aside self-arrogated moral supremacy coupled with manufactured crises that have plagued our relations for so long."

According to AFP, Pezeshkian described Russia as a "valued strategic ally" and said he looked forward "to collaborating more extensively" with China.

He said Iran was keen to cooperate with its Arab neighbors and Turkey to deepen economic and trade relations and "tackle common challenges", the reported added.

Russian mainstream media, TASS News Agency addressed a part of the new note of Iran's elected president which was related to his positions towards Russia and Ukraine.

TASS reported that Iran’s new government will actively support initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

"Russia is a valued strategic ally and neighbor to Iran and my administration will remain committed to expanding and enhancing our cooperation. We strive for peace for the people of Russia and Ukraine, and my government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective," he pointed out.

"I will continue to prioritize bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia, particularly within frameworks such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Eurasian Economic Union," Pezeshkian added.

Reported by Sahar Dadjoo