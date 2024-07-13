Russia urges West to restore JCPOA after Iran pres. election

"As concerns this matter, I wouldn’t look to political processes in Iran but would rather take cures from the position of the United States and European participants in the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. They have refused from talks and the nuclear deal restoration. As far as I remember, high-ranking US officials have recently said that they are not going to resume talks following the election in Iran," Ustinov told TASS.

Meanwhile, the Iranian side, China, and Russia have repeatedly that they are ready to restore the deal. In June, they made a trilateral statement, which unequivocally reiterated their support for the nuclear deal and readiness to resume talks, the Russian diplomat recalled.

"I would address these questions about the potential resumption of talks to the Western countries. It is them who are blocking this process," Ustinov stressed.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

