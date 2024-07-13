Inter Milan interview with new Iranian player Mehdi Taremi

Mehdi Taremi is officially a new Inter player. Here are the first words from the striker, born in 1992, in an exclusive interview with Inter TV:

Welcome to Inter, Mehdi! How do you feel today after signing your contract with Inter?

"I am very happy to be here today, it is a dream come true for me. I feel good and I am very happy. I have to say that this is the happiest moment of my life".

You are the first Iranian player in Inter's history; how proud does that make you?

"Yes, I was aware of that and I am very proud. I did everything possible to be here today and finally, I succeeded".

You are about to face a new league, Serie A. What do you think about it and what aspects have impressed you the most?

"Serie A is one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. I will try to do my best as I have always done until now. I want to give my best here at Inter".

As a forward, how would you define yourself as a player?

"As a forward, I need to score goals and provide assists. I need to win matches, which is the most important thing for the team".

What do you think your contribution to the Italian Champions could be?

"I am at Inter, a great club. It's about winning as many matches as possible. We need to focus on this goal and give our best to achieve it. Winning is something that is achieved with the help of everyone: the staff, the players, and the whole club, step by step until the final goal".

Your father played football: was this what pushed you towards the world of football? What position did he play?

"My father is a football legend in my hometown. I started playing football as a child when I was six years old. He has always supported me and made me what I am today. He always followed me in training. It has been a very beautiful journey for me".

Do you have a nickname that the Nerazzurri fans can use?

"When I was at Porto they called me 'Prince of Persia,' but let's see..."

Is there a message you want to give to your new fans?

"Sure! I am here to contribute. I would love to celebrate many victories with them from now on, in all the competitions we will play. I promise I will do my best for them and that we will celebrate together".

MNA