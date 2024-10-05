  1. Sports
Taremi nominated for UEFA Champions League Player of Week

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi has been nominated for the coveted Player of the Week accolade during the second week of the UEFA Champions League.

Announced by UEFA, the nominees feature Taremi alongside notable talents such as Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, and Abdallah Sima representing Brest.

Taremi, who dons the jersey of Serie A giants Inter Milan, has been impressive on the international stage with the Iranian national team.

In a riveting clash against Red Star Belgrade, Taremi demonstrated his skills by netting one goal and assisting two others, playing a pivotal role in his team's commanding 4-0 victory.

His remarkable display has not only highlighted his prowess but also garnered him well-deserved acknowledgment among the continent's top footballers this week.

