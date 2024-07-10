VIDEO: Iran's Taremi in Italy's Milan

The forward becomes the first Iranian to ever play for Inter, and has penned a two year deal with the Nerazzurri, where he will join current options Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez for coach Simone Inzaghi to pick from.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Serie A champions Inter Milan have signed Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi after his deal with FC Porto expired. The video shows Taremi leaving the Italian culb after signing the contract on Wednesday.
The forward becomes the first Iranian to ever play for Inter, and has penned a two year deal with the Nerazzurri, where he will join current options Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez for coach Simone Inzaghi to pick from.
MNA
Your Comment