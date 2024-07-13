Iran down Australia at 2024 AVC Beach Tour

In the previous matches of the tournament, Iran won against opponents from Hong Kong and China.

Abbas Pour-Asgari and Ali-Reza Aghajani are representing Iran's national beach volleyball team in the sporting event.

Strong players from China, Hong Kong, Oman, Thailand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Iran are competing for top honors and AVC Rankings in both men's and women's events.

The AVC Beach Tour Tianjin Open is currently taking place at Dongjiang Gulf Beach, Binhai, Tianjin in China from July 11 to 14.

