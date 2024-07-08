  1. World
Gaza death toll from Israeli operations nears 38,200

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 is approaching 38,200, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The total number of victims of the Israeli aggression has grown to 38,193 since October 2023. Another 87,903 people have been injured," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 40 Palestinians were killed and 75 suffered injuries across Gaza over the past day.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

