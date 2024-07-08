We failed in Gaza mission: Israeli army officials

According to Samaa news agency, Channel 14 said on Sunday night that some commanders believed the army had failed in Gaza.

The army has also failed to prevent Hamas members from infiltrating the settlement of Kibbutz, Israeli media reported.

Also, Israel's Channel 12 announced that an investigation conducted regarding the battles between Hamas members and the Israeli army in Kibbutz settlement on October 7th will be handed over to the Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, on the 7th of October in response to more than seven decades of occupation of Palestine and Israeli atrocities and nearly two decades of siege of Gaza and imprisonment and torture of thousands of Palestinians, started the operation known as Al-Aqsa Storm.

That operation was one of the deadliest against this regime. Hamas fighters penetrated into the occupied territories through the fences at several points, attacked the villages, and in addition to killing a large number of Israelis, captured a number of them.

In response, the Israeli regime launched genocidal war on Gaza and placed the territory under a complete siege. So far, more than 38,150 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been martyred and nearly 88,000 others have been injured in Israeli bombing and shelling campaign.

