Jul 7, 2024, 2:55 PM

Gaza death toll surpasses 38,000: Palestinian Health ministry

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza Strip announced that the number of Palestinians killed in the aggression of the Zionist regime's forces has reached 38,153 people.

The Gaza health ministry issued a statement and announced the latest statistics on the number of the Palestinians either martyred or injured in the wake of the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians in Gaza Strip since October 07, 2023.

Also, the ministry put the number of the Palestinians injured as a result of the attack of the Zionist regime’s forces in Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war in the occupied land at 87,828.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip added that 55 Palestinians were martyred and 123 other were injured following the attack of the Israeli forces in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

