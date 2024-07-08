Bodies of 3 Palestinians found handcuffed in occupied lands

The bodies were found near the Israeli border fence on Sunday in the vicinity of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza, Reuters reported.

The three -- Kamel Ghabayen, Mohammed Awad Ramadan Abu Hejazi and Ramadan Awad Ramadan Aby Hejaz -- were among several Palestinians detained on Saturday and held for questioning, according to one of the men, Mahmoud Abu Taha.

One of the relatives of the dead said that the three Palestinians were working to ensure the security of sending humanitarian aid and commercial cargo through Karam Abu Salem crossing.

