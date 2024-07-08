Iran-Pakistan border trade committee opens in Zahedan

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, who attends the meeting online, announced that Iranian and Pakistani delegations are scheduled to discuss the mechanism to increase mutual trade.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's consul general in Quetta, Pakistan's consul general in Zahedan, and other senior officials of Sistan and Baluchestan province take part in the meeting.

Such joint meetings are held to pave the way for reviewing obstacles, removing barriers, and developing trade and economic relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries.

The two sides make the necessary coordination to help improve trade and economic ties, exchange economic delegations, organize joint exhibitions, attract bilateral investment, and establish joint industrial centers and retail markets.

Specialized bilateral panels, including commercial, customs, banking, transportation, fisheries and agriculture affairs, will be held, and then, the two sides will sign a joint memorandum of understanding.

Pakistan backs joint investments

The head of the Pakistani delegation to the 11th meeting of the Joint Border Trade Committee said that Islamabad strongly supports the development of joint markets and investment, which can increase the level of trust between the two nations.

Irfan Javed added that Pakistan also calls for cooperation in the field of transportation because it can affect the livelihood of the people who are living in border regions.

Iran prioritizing trade with Pakistan

The deputy coordinator of economic affairs of Sistan and Baluchestan governor’s office said that Iran is keen on expanding trade exchanges with Pakistan.

Davoud Shahraki added that the relationship between the two countries is historic and long-standing.

