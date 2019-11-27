Iran, Pakistan to study joint transit capacities

The committee will be held between Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan and Pakistan's Balochistan province to investigate present difficulties and lift the barriers to ease transportation, customs affairs and consular ties between the two sides,” Ayoub Kord said.

“According to the set plans, the two sides, in the upcoming committee, will seek expansion of economic ties, exchange of trade delegations and attraction of mutual investments,” he added.

On November 19 and in a meeting with the visiting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined the significance of deepening bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, calling for all-out efforts to widen the range of cooperation between the two neighbors.

"Close relations between the Iranian and Pakistani nations is a valuable asset that can be used to further develop relations in different fields of mutual interest,” Rouhani said in the meeting.

Rouhani also said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan have very good potentials and opportunities to develop relations and cooperation.”

MNA/IRN 83571030