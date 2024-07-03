Iran export of non-oil products to OIC states up 15% in Q1

Mohammad Rezvanifar added that Iran exported more than 21.5 million tons of products, valued at $8.6 billion, to the 56 member states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation from March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024, showing a 6 and 15 percent hike in volume and value respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, Iran imported about 5.2 million tons of products, valued at $6.9 billion, in the first quarter of 1403 in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), indicating a 20 and 7 percent growth in volume and value respectively compared to the same period last year, he added, IRNA reported.

The total of the trade exchanges with those countries in the first three months of the country reached 26.7 million tons, valued at $15.5 billion, registering an 8 and 11 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

