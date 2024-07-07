Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq up 27% in Q1

Farzad Piltan, who is an adviser to the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), added that Iran exported natural gas, ferrous and steel bars, fresh apples, iron- and steel ingots to Iraq from March 21 to June 22, 2024.

Tiles, ceramics, water coolers, gas turbines, polyethylene compounds, transformers, clinker, infant formula, etc. were of the other goods exported from Iran to Iraq in this period, Piltan noted.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran has exported $2.346 billion worth of non-oil products to Iraq in the first three months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2023).

Pltan put the value of non-oil products exported from Iran to the neighboring Iraq in the first three months of this year (March 21 to June 22, 2024) at $3 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the adviser to TPOI chief pointed to the products imported into the country from Iraq and stated that about $107 million worth of products was imported into the country from Iraq between March 21 to June 22, 2024, showing about 25 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

