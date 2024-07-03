Iran exports 25 tons of saffron in 2-month period: Official

Hossein Zeinali added that more than 25 tons of high quality saffron was exported to 37 countries in the world from March 21 to May 22, 2024 (the first two months in the Iranian calendar).

As regards the destinations of Iran's safrron, he pointed out that China, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Afghanistan and Italy have stood at the first to fifth ranks respectively.

Zeinali added that more than 238 tons of saffron were produced in the country last year (March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024), total of which got to the domestic and foreign markets.

Considering the significant precipitation in the first three months of 1403 in the Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 20, 2024) in various regions of the country, it is predicted that the performance and production volume of saffron will witness a considerable growth, he added.

