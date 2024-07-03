Iran’s Isfahan exports to Russia surpass $1 m in 2 months

Iran’s Isfahan province exported more than $1 million worth of non-oil goods to Russia from March 21 to May 22, 2024, Alexy Dedov added.

Speaking in a meeting with the governor general of Isfahan province, the ambassador pointed out that the trade and economic relations between the two countries are at upward trajectory.

The two countries have high potentials and capabilities to boost their export volume, he emphasized.

The envoy then pointed out that Isfahan is a strategic province for strengthening relations between Iran and Russia, reiterating that non-oil exports from Isfahan province to Russia in the first two months of this year in the Iranian calendar (started March 21, 2024) has surpassed $1 million, showing about fivefold hike compared to the same period last year.

The two countries also have high potentials to increase the number of tourists bilaterally, he added.

