Iran’s non-oil exports up 7.6% in Q1: IRICA chief

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that in the first three months of this year of 1403 in the Iranian calendar (started March 19, 2024) the country exported $13.5 billion non-oil goods.

In that 3-month period, the country’s export of non-oil commodities registered a 7.6 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period, Mohammad Rezvanifar, the IRICA head added.

He, who is also the deputy minister of economy, put the value of foreign trade of the country with the oil included from March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024 at about $40 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rezvanifar pointed to the export of petrochemical products and noted that about 15.6 million tons of petrochemicals, valued at $6.2 billion, were exported from the country between March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024, showing about nine percent hike compared to the same period last year.

In that period, Iran imported $14.3 billion worth of non-oil products into the country, indicating about 1.3 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The country imported about 9.4 million tons of non-oil products into the country, registering a 7.7 percent growth, he added.

