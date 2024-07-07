  1. Economy
Jul 7, 2024, 1:29 PM

Iran rises technical-eng. services’ export to neighbors

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The chief executive of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company (IPPRC) announced a significant increase in the export of technical and engineering services in the electricity industry of the country.

Masoud Moradi noted that the R.I operation of gas-unit turbine of Mosul Power Plant in Iraq, with the currency yielding of $185,000, was successfully finished by the Iranian expert engineers.

He went on to say that his company has focused on exporting technical and engineering services to the neighboring states in the field of electricity.

Having an active presence in the lucrative Iraqi market aimed at helping the sustainable development of neighboring Iraq has been cited as the main aim of the company, Moradi emphasized.

He pointed to the effort of this company for the export growth of the technical and engineering services of the electricity industry to the neighboring states and emphasized that Iran Power Plant Repairs Company (IPPRC) is conducting repair and maintenance services of four electricity generation units in Iraq’s Mosul Power Plant and also basic repair and maintenance services of some power plants in Syria.

The repair and maintenance services of the power plant units both in Iraq and Syria are at the final stage, he added.  

MA/6159858

News ID 217416
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

