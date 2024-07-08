Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan increases to $123m

Hossein Roustaei said that Iran’s export of non-oil products to Afghanistan increased in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024).

Iran’s export of non-oil products to Afghanistan exceeded $517 million between March 21 to June 22, 2024, showing a 31 and 23 percent growth in value and weight, respectively.

The administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi prioritized expanding the trade-economic relations with the neighbors, he added.

In that period, Iran exported light lubricants, oil products, iron- and steel ingots, polyethylene, urea, light- and heavy hydrocarbons, cements, tomatoes, apples, potatoes, fresh fruits and vegetables, oranges, infant formula, tiles and ceramics to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is Iran’s fifth export target market, he said, adding that Afghan people and traders have good familiarity with the Iranian products and this issue has paved suitable ways for the increase of the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries to more than $5 billion in a short period.

