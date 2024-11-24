ICC arrest warrants key to restoring trust in intl. system

"We consider the implementation of this courageous decision by all parties to the (ICC) agreement important for restoring humanity's trust in the international system," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address at the fourth International NGO Fair in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, according to Anadolu Agency.

Hailing the arrest warrants, issued Thursday by the ICC for Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel's actions in Gaza, Erdogan asserted that countries supporting Tel Aviv were "fueling atrocities," despite often "lecturing" others on democracy and human rights.

In the landmark move, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

As for international organizations and media, Erdogan said they were turning "a blind eye to crimes against humanity" in Palestine, Lebanon, and elsewhere.

"The blood of those martyred and injured in Palestine stains not only their killers but also those who fail to stop them," he added.

SD/