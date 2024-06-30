Russian air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian drones

"Last night, the Kyiv regime’s attempt to use fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for a terrorist attack against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," reported TASS, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The on-duty air defense systems destroyed 15 UAVs over the Kursk Region, nine UAVs over the Lipetsk Region, four UAVs each over the Voronezh and Bryansk Regions as well as two UAVs each over the Oryol and Belgorod Regions," the ministry added.

Russian officials have blamed Kyiv for plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants. The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as Crimea have been frequently subjected to Ukrainian drone attacks.

AMK/PR