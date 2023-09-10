Russia air defenses shoot down 8 Ukrainian drones off Crimea

"Early on September 10, the Kyiv government’s attempt to attack facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation with fixed-wing drones was thwarted," the ministry said.

"Missile defense units on duty destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles above the Black Sea waters, off the coast of the Republic of Crimea," it said, TASS reported.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that another drone was shot down above Crimea at around 7:30 p.m. Moscow time.

Russian naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet also destroyed three boats with a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zmeiny (Snake) Island, which were heading toward Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik.

“This night, in the western part of the Black Sea water area, northeast of Zmeiny (Snake) Island, naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three US-made Willard Sea Force high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, traveling in the direction of the Crimean coast,” the ministry said.

MNA/PR