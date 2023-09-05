Russia downs 3 Ukrainian drones in latest raid on Moscow

Al Jazeera quoted Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Tuesday that air defense systems destroyed two drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region.

A third drone was shot down closer to the Russian capital, over the Istra district of the Moscow region, it added.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the “attack drones which targeted Moscow” were destroyed. Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app that there had been “no casualties”, according to initial information.

Debris from the downed drone in the Istra district damaged a household, he said, and drone debris in the Tver region fell in the Zavidovo village.

Zavidodvo is home to “Rus”, an official residence palace of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s main residences are the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow region as well as the Grand Kremlin Palace – where official events are held.

Russian news agencies also reported on Tuesday that almost 50 flights were canceled or postponed at the four major airports around the capital – Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky. Operations resumed later in the morning.

