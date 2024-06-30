US-British coalition conducts new attack against Yemen

Yemen's official Saba news agency, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that the aerial assault targeted Hudaydah International Airport on Saturday evening.

There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage caused. The US-British coalition has yet to comment on the strike.

The development came a day after US and British forces carried out a series of airstrikes against the Mawaiah district in Yemen's southwestern Ta’izz province.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 37,834 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 86,858 others, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

The occupying entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

