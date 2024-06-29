Resistance groups will respond to any aggression in West Asia

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Muslims will determine their own fate from now on, stressing that anti-terror resistance groups will respond proportionally to any act of aggression in West Asia.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Saturday as he addressed a conference dubbed “Defenders of Holy Shrine and Resistance Front” in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad.

Salami gave assurances that Palestinians will continue to vigorously confront the Israeli regime as all forces of the Axis of Resistance have stood firmly.

“The fallen defenders of the holy shrine and fighters of the resistance front are clear manifestations of courage and sacrifice, the standing pillars of martyrdom, epitomes of freedom and dignity, and God’s testimonies upon us,” he said.

“The history of Islam shows that the path towards the honor and dignity of Muslims passes through jihad and martyrdom.”

Salami said Westerners are well aware of the fact that no power can secure glory and grandeur in the world without the Muslim world.

The Westerners, he said, have been seeking to dominate the whole world by establishing full control over Muslims, emphasizing that Western powers have been wielding influence over a wide array of issues, ranging from economy to culture and social affairs, in the Muslim world for nearly a century, and that the 1947 creation of the Israeli regime is the upshot of such a wicked dominance.

“They simply sit together, sign contracts, divide Muslim countries among themselves, and leave Muslims with poverty, destitution, helplessness and backwardness," he said.

"The Zionist regime acts as a fairly dangerous political, geographical, security and military hub that serves the West’s interests. It safeguards their (Westerners’) interests in this region, and prevents the unity and consolidation of Muslim sovereignty just like a poisoned dagger in the side of the Muslim world,” Salami said.

He noted that the martyrs of the resistance front are the progeny of the culture of trust, resistance and perseverance.

“Muslims no longer want to bow to the hegemony of the West. It is much worse than death for us to live under the control of the political system of the Western tyranny,” the IRGC chief commander underscored.

Salami also pointed to the growing international support for Gaza and the pro-Palestinian rallies in the United States and European states, stating that Palestine has conquered the hearts of all peoples in the world.

The resistance front is destined for victory, he said, adding, “Palestine goes on, Lebanon shines, Yemen is standing, Afghanistan has humiliated the enemies, and Syria has driven the ill-wishers of Islam away.”

MNA/Press TV