Yemeni forces launch decisive strikes against Israeli targets

According to a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), the country’s military has successfully targeted an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship in the Red Sea, utilizing a combination of unmanned aerial and surface vehicles, as well as anti-ship missiles. This brave operation marks a significant escalation in Yemen’s efforts to hold Israel accountable for its actions

Furthermore, the YAF has announced that it has collaborated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq to launch a joint operation, firing several cruise missiles at a critical Israeli site in occupied Haifa. This coordinated effort demonstrates the growing solidarity between regional forces in their quest for justice and freedom, Al-Manar TV website further reported.

The Yemeni people have also been praised for their mass demonstrations across the country, answering the call of Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn the US-UK-led aggression on Yemen. The YAF has reiterated its commitment to upholding its religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations, vowing to continue its support for Palestine until the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted and the aggression ceases.

YAF has placed ships and companies supplying the Israeli military under direct threat of attack across various waters. Additionally, the Yemeni forces are working to enhance their operations targeting traffic into two major Israeli-occupied ports in Haifa and Isdud, in cooperation with Iraqi Resistance factions.

