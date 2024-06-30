Gaza death toll from Israeli operations exceeds 37,800

"The total number of victims of the Israeli aggression has grown to 37,834 since October 2023. Another 86,858 people have been injured," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 40 Palestinians were killed and 224 suffered injuries across Gaza over the past day.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR