Zionist regime army raids Nablus as Resistance encounters it

The Israeli occupation forces stormed multiple regions across the West Bank overnight Sunday, assaulting Palestinians while entering towns. The incursions were faced with heavy resistance and confrontations erupted in several cities, Al Mayadeen TV English website reported.

Israeli occupation forces deployed military vehicles to conduct operations in neighborhoods and streets across Nablus, where tear gas canisters were fired into Palestinian homes, and resulting in fires in nearby agricultural areas, though no injuries were reported, according to eyewitnesses.

Additionally, the occupation forces carried out raids in western Nablus and the town of Qusra, southeast of the city. During their incursion into the village of Surra, west of Nablus, Palestinians reportedly retaliated by throwing Molotov cocktails at the Israeli forces, as reported by Palestinian media.

In Qalqilya, Israeli occupation forces conducted raids in the town of Jit, east of the city, and the village of Deir Abu Mash'al, northwest of Ramallah.

Furthermore, the occupation forces raided the village of Qalqas, located south of al-Khalil in the southern West Bank, where gunfire was reported near an Israeli occupation grouping at the village entrance.

The occupation forces then closed off the village entrance and all routes leading to al-Khalil, establishing checkpoints at multiple locations and intensifying vehicle searches targeting Palestinians.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Resistance fighters, in the West Bank, are actively confronting, with gunfire and explosives, the daily raids conducted by Israeli occupation forces.

MNA