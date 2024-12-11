Air pollution shuts schools, offices in Tehran

A deputy for Tehran provincial governor Mir Mohammad Gharavi told local Iranian media on Tuesday that the dangerous air pollution would shut down schools and universities as well as government offices in the Iranian capital, like many other big cities across the country on Wednesday and Thursday. All schools and government offices were closed or worked from home on Wednesday.

The air pollution is some big cities like Karaj next to the capital Tehran has forced the schools to shut down and the classed were held online on Wednesday.

Sports events were also canceled in the capital Tehran, A football match between Esteghlal and Mes Kerman in Iran’s Hazfi Cup was announced on Wednesday to be postponed due to the pollution. The match was scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

