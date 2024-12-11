UN opposes any violation of territorial integrity of Syria

Xinhua reported, citing Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, during a daily press briefing regarding the military attacks by the Zionist regime on 320 Syrian military targets, stating, "It is very clear that we stand against any violation of the territorial integrity of Syria. We are against these types of attacks."

Dujarric said that the United Nations continues to consider Golan Heights to be the occupied territory of Syria. "I think we were very clear about the violation of the disengagement agreement following the Israeli occupation of the buffer zone," he added.

It should be used by all those in the region and beyond to support the Syrian people, so they can choose their own path, so they can work on a transition that is Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, and inclusive, he said.

Geir Pedersen, special envoy of the UN secretary-general for Syria, on Tuesday, urged Israel to cease its military operations in Syria.

"A very troubling development is that we are continuing to see Israeli movements and bombardments into Syrian territory," Pedersen said. "This needs to stop."

