Dec 11, 2024, 7:51 PM

Refugees minister in Afghnaistan killed by suicide blast

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The Afghan Taliban interim government minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing at the ministry’s offices in the capital Kabul, government sources said.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid deplored “a cowardly attack” carried out by the ISIL terrorist group.

The explosion, which was the first attack targeting a minister since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, happened at the Ministry for Refugees and minister Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani was killed along with some of his colleagues, a government source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

He added that the explosion was caused by a suicide blast.

The roads leading to the ministry were blocked by Taliban authorities, with security personnel posted on surrounding rooftops.

Kamal Iranidoost

