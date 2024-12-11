Hezbollah hopes Syria’s new government can resist Israel

"The Israeli entity’s occupation of a large swath of the Syrian territory and its attacks on its military potential are dangerous aggression that deserves condemnation," Hezbollah said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel, according to TASS.

"We hope that Syria, based on the will of its people, will re-emerge capable of resisting the Israeli occupation and preventing foreign attempts to intervene in its domestic affairs," the statement added.

According to Israel’s N12 television channel, 350 Israeli fighter jets have hit 320 strategic facilities of the Syrian army over the day. According to the TV channel’s source, up to 80% of the Syrian army’s potential, including warplanes, air defense systems, warships, production and underground facilities, munitions depots, cruise missiles, and tanks, have been destroyed.

Israel started the push to expand its occupation of Syria on Sunday, after foreign-backed terrorists, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government following a rapid two-week offensive that led to the capture of Damascus.

SD/