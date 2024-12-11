Russia completed its mission in Syria some time ago

"A while ago, Russia helped the Syrian Arab Republic in combating terrorists and ensuring stability when the situation posed a threat to the entire region. We put in significant effort toward that goal. Russia completed its mission at that point," he said.

"Afterward, it was the [Bashar] Assad government that took charge in its own country, striving to ensure development, but unfortunately, the situation reached the point it did," Peskov said, adding that "now, we need to proceed based on the realities on the ground."

Asked how a potential change of government in Syria would affect Moscow’s geopolitical influence in the West Asia region, the presidential spokesman emphasized that "Russia maintains dialogue with all countries in the region."

"We are committed to continuing in this manner," Peskov said.

MP/PR