Dec 10, 2024

Iran keeping an eye on Syria developments: Govt. spox

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iran is closely monitoring the situation in Syria, Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said, reaffirming Tehran’s support for the territorial integrity of Syria and its people’s right to self-determination.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani said Syria experienced a regime change because its army was either incapable of or unwilling to stand against the armed militancy.

She noted that Iran is closely monitoring the developments in Syria, while it believes that the Syrian people have the right to self-determination.

“Our relations with Syria are based upon respect, unity, and national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” she added.

The spokeswoman also highlighted the importance that Iran attaches to the protection of holy Shiite and diplomatic sites in Syria and also the regard for human dignity in the Arab country.

After storming Damascus on December 8, the Syrian opposition fighters declared that they had toppled the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who had fled Syria to Moscow.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed Tehran’s policy of respecting Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty, stressing that only Syrians can decide the future of their country.

