Iran oil minister elected to OPEC presidency

Iran will assume the rotating presidency of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran was elected as the new president of the OPEC for next year.

The decision was made during 189th (Ordinary) Meeting of the Conference of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which convened today, under the Chairmanship of its President, HE Marcel Abeke, Minister of Petroleum of the Gabonese Republic and Head of its Delegation.

Therefore, Paknejad will replace Abeke.

Addressing the conference, the Iranian minister said that OPEC continues cooperation with non-OPEC partners, adding that "We are all well aware of the sensitivity and complexity of the current global situation and the importance of maintaining OPEC's internal unity and cohesion, while also continuing engagement and cooperation with our Non-OPEC partners under the framework of Declaration of Cooperation."

"I take this opportunity to congratulate the 8th anniversary of OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation, Paknejad said, adding "A good understanding of this path will serve as the guiding light for our future endeavors," he said.

Concluding his address, the Iranian minister said "As the President of the OPEC Conference in 2025, I am fully committed myself to using all my capacity and efforts to strengthen the spirit of cohesion, solidarity and the advancement of our honored Organization."

MNA