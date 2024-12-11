Iran reacts to E3 claims on its peaceful nuclear program

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Tuesday reacted to the a joint statement by France, Germany, and the UK that accused Iran of failing to honor its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and UNSC Resolution 2231, urging the Islamic Republic to halt what they termed as “nuclear escalation.”

The recent decision to activate more advanced centrifuges has been made within the framework of the explicit rights of NPT members and with due notification and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

Iran, as the responsible member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has proven its commitment to cooperation with the Agency, he said, considering the understandings reached during the recent visit of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Tehran as proof to this statement.

It is regrettable that the three European countries, regardless of the achievements of Rafael Grossi’s visit, which could have been a basis for strengthening future cooperation, insisted on their unconstructive approach and proceeded with an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Baghaei continued.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran still believes in constructive interaction based on mutual respect," he underlined, adding that meanwhile, the Islamic Republic of Iran responds to any confrontational and illegal behavior within the framework of its legal rights.

"What has caused the current situation regarding the implementation of the JCPOA is not Iran's peaceful nuclear activities and compensatory steps, but the unilateral withdrawal of one member and the failure of three European members to fulfill their obligations," he stressed.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

