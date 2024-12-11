  1. Politics
Iran new Consul General in Erbil meets with FM Araghchi

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) –The new Iranian consul general in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's capital met and talked with the Iranian foreign minister and proposed his plans for fulfilling the new responsibility.

Faramarz Assadi met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Wednesday before departing for his mission.R

Referring to the very good relations between Iran and Iraq as two neighboring Muslim countries, Araghchi emphasized the need to deepen relations in the political, economic, social, and cultural fields.

He also stressed utilizing the capacities of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, considering the many commonalities between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

