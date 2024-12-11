China ready to expand economic ties in southern Iran

Cong Peiwu met and held talks with Ehsan Kamrani, the Deputy Governor General of Hormozgan Province, in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday.

China has the consulate general in Bandar Abbas, he said, noting that his country is ready to enhance its economic relations in southern Iran.

He noted that Hormozgan Province has a unique geographical position and that the local populace is actively engaged in economic activities, which can help foster the development of bilateral economic relations.

The ambassador emphasized that China is prepared to issue visas to economic activists from Hormozgan in Bandar Abbas if some existing obstacles are addressed.

He reiterated China's commitment to advancing its relations and suggested that cooperation between universities, as well as investments in various commercial and economic sectors such as tourism and the cultivation of tropical fruits, could be significant steps forward.

