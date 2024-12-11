  1. World
Dec 11, 2024

Israel conducts new attack on Al-Mezzeh military airport

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported an Israeli airstrike on Al-Mezzeh military airport in Damascus.

Syrian sources stated that Israeli warplanes targeted the Al-Mezzeh military airport in Damascus, Sputnik reported.

News sources earlier reported that explosions were heard in Damascus and Israeli warplanes were flying over the Syrian capital.

Israel started the push to expand its occupation of Syria on Sunday, after foreign-backed terrorists, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government following a rapid two-week offensive that led to the capture of Damascus.

