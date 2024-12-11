  1. World
Russia tells citizens not to travel to United States

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Russia has warned its citizens not to travel to the United States and other Western countries, saying they could be “hunted” by the authorities in those states.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued the warning in a news briefing on Wednesday, saying Russians could be caught in the crosshairs of perilous relations with the US, Al Jazeera reported.

“Trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks,” she said, describing US-Russia relations as “on the verge of rupture”.

Russians should also avoid travelling to Canada and US allies in the European Union, said Zakharova, describing those nations as US “satellites”.

The US also advises its citizens against travelling to Russia, saying “they may face harassment or detention by Russian security officials” or “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” based on their nationality.

