Israel conducted about 480 strikes in Syria in 48 hours

The Israeli military said in a statement Tuesday that it carried out about 480 strikes over the past 48 hours on strategic military targets in Syria.

The regime’s military claimed that it struck facilities and that it struck most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria.

The military said the targets included 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries and weapons production sites in several cities.

Also, reports suggest that weapons depots, navy vessels and a research center have been destroyed.

In Latakia, a navy vessel equipped with machine guns and rocket launchers was seen half sunken in the water.

“Israel’s attacks on Syria are systematic,” Al Jazeera reported from Damascus. “They are aiming to destroy Syria’s defense bases”.

The Al Jazeera report said Israel attacked airports in Homs, Qamishli, and Damascus as well as weapons depots and other strategic military sites.

Mohammed al-Bashir, appointed as caretaker prime minister of the transitional Syrian government on Tuesday, has not reacted to the aggression.

SD/